Ek Villain Returns fourth song titled Naa Tere Bin is out and it showcases the fresh chemistry of John Abraham and Disha Patani in this soothing romantic track. Sung by Altamash Faridi, lyrics from Tanishk Bagchi are impressive and will pull the right chord. Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and will release worldwide on July 29. Ek Villain Returns Song Shaamat: Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor’s Track Is the Perfect Rock Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

Ek Villain Returns Song Naa Tere Bin

