Ekta Kapoor made India proud by receiving the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards. On November 27, she returned home with this prestigious honor, marking a historic moment as the first Indian to receive this accolade. Exiting Mumbai airport with her entourage, Ekta proudly carried the golden trophy. In a video filmed by paparazzi, the producer happily displayed the award upon their request, graciously taking selfies with fans and expressing gratitude for their congratulations on her significant win at the Emmys. International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor Honoured With Prestigious Directorate Award at the Ceremony!.

Check Out Ekta Kapoor's Video:

View this post on Instagram

