Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in June 2012. It was a grand affair with Bollywood stars in attendance. It is not that often that the couple posts their pictures on their social media handles, but when it happens, it sets the internet on fire. Well, Esha has shared a few cute pictures of her with her ‘crazy cuddly partner’, her hubby Bharat to wish him on his birthday. This perfect couple of B-town look adorable together in these pictures.

Esha Deol Takhtani’s Birthday Post For Hubby Bharat Takhtani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

