Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their first child together in November last year. The couple named their daughter Ava Rania Bhindi. The actress often shares pictures of her baby girl on social media and the latest one shows the mommy nursing her adorable munchkin. She mentions ‘things no one warns you about’ in the hashtag and shares how the routine of cluster feeding has started. Cluster feeding is the routine when the baby begins to want short feeds after ever few hours.

Evelyn Sharma Breastfeeding Baby Ava

