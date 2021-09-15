Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his breakfast date with his mother. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen seated at a table while his mom is soaking in the sunshine on her balcony. While the snap was a sweet moment captured by the actor, Twitteratis could not help but talk about the scaffolding and the seepage on the wall behind the actor. They flooded the comment section saying things like they are glad that rich people also have seepage problems in their house.

Check Out Hrithik's Post Below:

On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️ Sunday feels on Wednesday are best ☺️ Now go give your mom a hug. pic.twitter.com/f1st25rE3I — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 15, 2021

Here Is What Twitteratis Said:

LOL

Acha laga yeh dekh ki ameeron ke yahan bhi seelan ki problem aati hai — ʍɑղղ (@90eez) September 15, 2021

Some Advice

Sir naya paint karwa lijiye 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZ6U4Gm5HN — Ashwani Kahar (@KaharAshwani) September 15, 2021

Opppsss

Design h wo. Seelan ni h. — Anand Jha (@anandjha459) September 15, 2021

Hahah

Chalo aaj pta chal gya ki bade logo ki ghar ke diwaro par bhi seelan aati hain.. Ab main khush hun☺️ — G-unit (@neutral_unit) September 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)