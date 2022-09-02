In the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor made a big confession when she revealed that her husband, Sanjay Kapoor, had cheated on her in the early years of their marriage. Maheep was seen sharing the same while speaking to Seema Sajdeh. "Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya," Maheep said. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Review: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan's Netflix Show Receives Lukewarm Response From Netizens.

Check It Out:

