Netflix's show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 dropped today (September 2) on the streaming giant and the internet is having a nay time watching it. The show stars Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan as the leads. Also, the first reviews of FLBW S2 see Twitterati tagging the show as 'fake' and more. Here, check out what netizens have to say. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 Trailer: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan Are Back With a Spicier Season (Watch Video).

'KUWTK Vibes'

the wannabe kardashian/ kuwtk vibes of this entire cast and production is comical #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives — pen (@Iiqhtsout) September 2, 2022

'Fake'

Saw 15mins of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives and you can see how fake those rich people are, such fake accents and wanna be western mindset. Boycott gang ne dekh liya toh unke sare starkids ki debut movies gayi paani me.😖😖 — DROGO (@DeHaTiGuY) September 2, 2022

'Funny'

The fact that non of them are actually “Bollywood wives” is funny. They really need to come out of the bubble world and know that they are just another south Delhi aunty doing a show being in denial calling themselves “Bollywood wives” 😂 FUNNY. #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Shubham Sharma (@shubhamsharrr) September 2, 2022

'Fake Accents'

Why did I even try to watch #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives - what bubble do they live in with the fake accents 😳🤓 - the only "real" person is @neelamkothari pic.twitter.com/3V6o9dhUcD — JASMEEN DUGAL (@jasmeenGdugal) September 2, 2022

LOL

maheep squeezing in as many cuss words as she can into an episode to show how crazy cool and with the times she is 🤪 #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives — pen (@Iiqhtsout) September 2, 2022

