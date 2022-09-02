Netflix's show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 dropped today (September 2) on the streaming giant and the internet is having a nay time watching it. The show stars Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan as the leads. Also, the first reviews of FLBW S2 see Twitterati tagging the show as 'fake' and more. Here, check out what netizens have to say. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 Trailer: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan Are Back With a Spicier Season (Watch Video).

'KUWTK Vibes'

'Fake'

'Funny'

'Fake Accents'

LOL

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)