Salman Khan has fans across the globe and all wait to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. Well, some of them were lucky enough today after they spotted Salman at the Mumbai Airport in the early hours of June 15. The Tiger 3 star was seen exiting the airport and as he was walking, surrounded by his security team, fans were seen rushing towards him just to click his pics or even manage to get a selfie with him. Salman Khan Gets Mobbed at Mumbai Airport; Fans Scream ‘Bhai’ To Click Selfies With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Star (Watch Video).

Watch Salman Khan’s Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)