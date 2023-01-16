Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha join hands for a hard-hitting movie Faraaz based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe where hostages were held captive. The trailer had some powerful dialogues and intense scenes which makes it a gripping watch. Faraaz stars Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar Soni, Aamir Ali, Jatin Sarin, Ninad Bhatt, Harshal Pawar , Palak lalwani and Reshhan Sahaani. Film to hit theatres on February 3. Farzi: Trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon’s Action Thriller Out! Show Arrives on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

Faraaz Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)