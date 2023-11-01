Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, is all set for her Bollywood debut in the film Farrey. With just a few days left before the film's release, the makers have unveiled the trailer of Farrey, and it is nothing short of intriguing. The trailer was revealed at a grand event in Mumbai, with the cast in attendance and superstar Salman Khan cheering on his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri. Salman was dressed in a black t-shirt, a dark green jacket, and faded blue denim. Farrey Teaser: Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Makes Her Bollywood Debut in Soumendra Padhi's Thriller Movie (Watch Video).

Check Out Salman Khan's Pics At Farrey Trailer Launch:

Salman Khan at Farrey Trailer Launch (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

