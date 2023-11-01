Following a car crash in Italy last month, Swades actor Gayatri Joshi, and her husband, Vikas Oberoi, chairman and MD of Oberoi Realty, made a glamorous appearance at the grand launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Gayatri was dressed in a vibrant yellow dress with feathered sleeves. Vikas wore a sharp blue suit. The duo posed for the paparazzi, marking their first joint appearance since the unfortunate incident. Watch the video below! Gayatri Joshi and Husband Vikas Oberoi Get Into Car Crash During Vacation in Italy, Swades Actress Comments on Incident (Watch Video).

Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi At Jio World Plaza Launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

