New photos from Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia’s wedding reception have surfaced online, featuring Shah Rukh Khan posing with the newlyweds. The Bollywood superstar graced ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s wedding in style. SRK and Gowariker have previously collaborated on films like Chamatkar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Swades. The actor arrived at the event amid tight security, making a striking appearance. He looked effortlessly dapper in a crisp white shirt, black pants, a blazer and a classic tie. Adding to his signature charm, SRK sported stylish sunglasses, a rugged beard, and his signature wavy hairdo. Check out the stunning pictures below: Konark Gowariker-Niyati Kanakia Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde, Sajid Nadiadwala, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza and Other B-Town Stars Grace the Ceremony (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan at Ashutosh Gowariker’s Son’s Wedding Reception

