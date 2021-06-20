Shah Rukh Khan has just tweeted a picture of a few toys with heavy armour. It's a Father's Day message and our guess is the toys represent him and his kids Aryan, Abram and Suhana.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here...

Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’ pic.twitter.com/Z7Y6tJzfKm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)