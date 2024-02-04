Fighter hit the big screens on January 25 and this aerial action drama received mixed reactions from critics and fans alike. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has surpassed Rs 280 crore at the global box office. The makers shared that Fighter has grossed Rs 283 crore worldwide. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Expresses Gratitude to Fans for All the ‘Love and Support’ Towards the Aerial Action Drama.

Fighter Movie Collections

Winning hearts all over the world! 💖🙏🏻#FighterForever 🇮🇳#Fighter In Cinemas Now Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D near you. Book tickets here: https://t.co/k6jfusQgB9 pic.twitter.com/fQVgVpzgU5 — MARFLIX PICTURES (@MarflixP) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)