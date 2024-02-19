Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s recently-released action film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is still doing well in cinemas. According to the latest update from the makers, the film has earned Rs 352 crore worldwide and is eyeing towards the Rs 400 crore mark. It has collected over Rs 253 crore in India and Rs 99 crore internationally. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in important roles. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 18: Siddharth Anand’s Directorial Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Grosses Rs 337 Crore Worldwide.

