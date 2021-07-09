Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand had lunch and discussed Fighter. They later made it official on Instagram by sharing some amazing pictures of the trio. Now producers Viacom 18 Studios has confirmed that the film will release at the cinemas in 2022.

After a decade of entertaining you with hits that are close to your heart, we are all set to up the ante of your cinematic experience! Get ready to witness India’s first aerial action franchise #Fighter with @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/r1eP89IkI8 — Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) July 8, 2021

