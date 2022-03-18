The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is about the genocide that took place against the Kashmiri Hindus. The film is getting rave reviews from the audience with its box office number soaring high. Amidst all the discussions over the film and strong reactions coming their way, the director has been given 'Y' category security with CPRF cover pan India.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Film director Vivek Agnihotri has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India: Government Sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/63l1B0BlMz — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)