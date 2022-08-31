Kriti Sanon took to social media to express gratitude on winning Best Actress title for Mimi at the Filmfare Awards 2022. Sharing picture of her trophy, she mentioned “A bigggg thank you to #Dinoo and @laxman.utekar sir.. for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters.. i love u both!” Filmfare Awards 2022 Winners: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal Grab Acting Honours; Shershaah Wins Best Film – See Full List of Winners!

Kriti Sanon On Winning Best Actress Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)