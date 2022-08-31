The 67th Filmfare Awards organised along with Government Of Maharashtra, Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav announced its winners for movies that came out in 2021. Shershaah won Best Film (Popular) and Best Director for Vishnuvardhan, while Ranveer Singh (83) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi) won Best Actor and Actress in Popular categories. Sardar Udham won Best Film (Critics), which also got Vicky Kaushal Best Actor - Critics award. Vidya Balan won Best Actress - Critics for Sherni. Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' Wins Big at Filmfare Awards 2022.
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) goes to #RanveerSingh for 83 at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/fda1lFfgzl
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) goes to #KritiSanon for #Mimi at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/iaEMHtnHE6
Best Actor (Critics)
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics') goes to #VickyKaushal for #SardarUdham at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/rtt8cyb6Hg
Best Actress (Critics)
The Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics') goes to #VidyaBalan for #Sherni at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/3nR1bhbEYl
Best Director
The Filmfare Award for Best Director goes to #Vishnuvardhan for #Shershaah at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/nPjo6hTyUK
Best Film
The Filmfare Award for Best Film goes to #Shershaah at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/8vBLSlE7TX
Best Film (Critics)
The Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics') goes to #ShoojitSircar for #SardarUdham at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/spoCt36tpq
Best Cinematography
#AvikMukopadhyay wins #BestCinematography for #SardarUdham at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAward2022 #FilmfareAwardhttps://t.co/El4788x5vF
Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) goes to #PankajTripathi for #Mimi at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/NFqqDceJkA
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) goes to #SaiTamhankar for #Mimi at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/E85FAaRHFh
Best Dialogue
The Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue goes to #DibakarBanerjee and #VarunGrover for #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/N5info6tEB
Best Screenplay
The Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay goes to #ShubenduBhattacharya and #RiteshShah for #SardarUdham at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/rtNAqG2cC1
Best Story
The Filmfare Award for Best Story goes to #AbhishekKapoor, #SupratikSen and #TusharParanjape for #ChandigarhKareAashiqui at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/mMfd1kK7Jt
Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award
#RanveerSingh seeks #SubhashGhai's blessings as the filmmaker receives the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022. ❤️#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/mp6M9PuGQd
Best Debut (Female)
The Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Female) goes to #SharvariWagh for #BuntyAurBabli2 at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/RoFTfRKqoV
Best Debut (Male)
The Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Male) goes to #EhanBhat for #99Songs at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/KsTsPev4zW
Best Debut Director
The Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director goes to #SeemaPahwa for #RamprasadKiTehrvi at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/ELhwUzVhtV
Best Music Album
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Music Album goes to #TanishkBagchi, #BPraak, #Jaani, #JasleenRoyal, #Javed-#Mohsin and #VikramMontrose for #Shershaah at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022. #FilmfareAwards2022 #FilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/O4a3sfRbnt
