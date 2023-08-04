Netflix has dropped the first official glimpse of their new project Friday Night Plan and it looks promising! Starring Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan and Juhi Chawla in important roles, the story of the flick revolves around two 'unsupervised' brothers. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the movie is said to arrive on OTT platform on September 1. Its a Working Birthday for Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan as He Is Currently Filming For Next Project.

Friday Night Plan Teaser:

Two unsupervised siblings in a room… they might have the most epic #FridayNightPlan! 🥳 Arrives on 1st September, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/K3EZUyJSLA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)