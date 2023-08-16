Despite OMG 2 releasing on the same day as Gadar 2, the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is doing exceptionally well and has broken records on Independence Day! The film earned a total of Rs 228.98 crore in India after 5 days of its release. This is the highest number gained so far at the box office on August 15. It minted Rs 38.70 crore on Monday and Rs 55.40 crore on Tuesday. Gadar 2: Fight Breaks Out in Bareilly Theatre During Screening of Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Film.

View Gadar 2 BO Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Watch Video:

