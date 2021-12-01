There’s lot of buzz going around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. From reports about the couple booking the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, Sojat Mehendi from Pali for the bride-to-be, mobile phones been banned at the wedding, many such details are doing rounds on social media. Well, veteran actor Gajraj Rao has something to say about cellphones not allowed for the functions. The actor re-posted on his Insta story about the couple’s wedding story where an entertainment portal mentioned ‘Mobile Ban During Wedding’. To this the actor stated, “Selfie nahi lene dega, to mai nahi aa raha byah main…”

Gajraj Rao’s Post On Mobile Ban At VicKat’s Wedding

Gajraj Rao (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)