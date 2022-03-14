Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has created waves worldwide. Everyone is loving the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Taking to his Twitter account, Actor Karthi also reviewed the film and called it fabulous. He praised both Alia and SLB and said that the film was quite special.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

#Gangubhai what a lovely film. @aliaa08 - blessed with great talent. She erupts, melts & shines without losing the innocence. #SanjayLeelaBhansali films are always opulent & rich with aesthetics. This one is very special. So much heart in it. Actors, Writers & Crew - Fabulous!! pic.twitter.com/PWAZJK53Pv — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 14, 2022

