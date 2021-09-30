It’s raining release date announcements in Bollywood! And, the latest movie which has got its release date is Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The biographical crime drama which is inspired by true events is coming to theatres near you on January 6, 2022. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the story of the movie revolves around the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Release Date:

