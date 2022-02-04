The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt as the lead released today (February 4) and has been receiving immense love. Right from the actress' accent to expressions, everything has impressed the janta. However, fans are also going gaga over actor Vijay Raaz's role as Raziabai from the movie. He happens to play a transgender in the movie and Twitterati are showering praises on him. Check it out. Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Shines As the Queen of Kamathipura in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film; Don’t Miss Ajay Devgn’s Mass Entry! (Watch Video).

Indeed!

Totally!

Appreciation tweet for #VijayRaaz as he is menacing and completely delved himself in this film . He always understands the assignment ! #GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer — CineHub (@RV4860) February 4, 2022

Yusss!

Vjay raaz looks dinamic again, involvance in role and deriving it on screen have to say his brilliance.#GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer #GangubaiKathiawadi#VijayRaaz — Raja Ansari (@Raja_ansari) February 4, 2022

Yay!

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)