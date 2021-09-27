After dropping an intriguing poster and teaser of Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Ganpath, the makers have finally announced its release date. Also starring Kriti Sanon in a key roles, the film will hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

Take A Look At The Announcement Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)