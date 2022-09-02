Shilpa Shetty Kundra and fam bid adieu to their Ganesha idol today (September 2). And on the occasion of the elephant god's visarjan, the actress shared a video on Instagram that sees her dancing with an injured leg with sister Shamita Shetty during Ganpati Visarjan. The clip also sees everyone trying to immerse the murti in large container. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Raj Kundra Spotted in Lalbaugh Taking Home an Idol of Ganesha for Ganesh Chaturthi (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

