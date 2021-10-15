On the festival of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar has announced his next titled Gorkha. The actor took to his social media and unveiled the first look poster of his film which will be helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. The superstar will be playing the role of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo in the flick. The posters see Akki in a never seen before avatar.

Akshay Kumar in Gorkha:

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By - @sanjaypchauhan pic.twitter.com/4emlmiVPPJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

