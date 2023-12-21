Superstar Govinda turned 60 today, and Raveena Tandon couldn't resist sending him a heartwarming birthday wish filled with nostalgia. Taking to Instagram, Raveena unleashed a blast from the past by sharing the iconic "Ladka Deewana Lage" song video from their 1998 film Dulhe Raja. This special track, their first-ever collaboration, perfectly encapsulates their vibrant chemistry and on-screen magic. "Here's to our films and friendship together for so many years," Raveena captioned the post. Govinda Birthday: 7 Times The Actor Appeared in Cameos And Left A Mark.

Raveena Tandon Wishes Govinda on Birthday:

