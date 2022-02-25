Raj and DK, very recently, announced that they have joined hands with Netflix for a new series titled Guns and Gulaabs. Rumours suggested that they will be working with Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav for the same. While no confirmation has been given by any of the stars, we have been seeing all of them hanging out together quite often. Today (February 25), Adarsh even posted a picture with Dulquer, Rajkummar and Raj & DK, which may have been a meeting to discuss the series.

