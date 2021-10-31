Halloween is here and the celebrations have started in full swing. From adults to tiny tots, all are thrilled to celebrate Halloween 2021. Apart from giving haunting vibes, a Halloween-themed party could also be filled with cuteness and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s celebration with her friends are enough to prove. Soha Ali Khan has shared a series of Halloween celebration pictures in which her daughter Inaaya can be seen celebrating Halloween with her friends. The Halloween décor comprises of skeletons, jack-o'-lantern, spider webs, and much more. The kids can be seen dressed up in cute outfits and we just cannot take our eyes off them and their fun activities.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Celebrates Halloween 2021 With Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

