The second wave of COVID-19 is dangerous as well as super contagious. Many celebs are getting infected with the deadly virus and the situation in India is going out of control. Now, the latest we see filmmaker Hansal Mehta urging his followers on social media for Remdesvir (coronavirus medication) for his son Pallava, who has been diagnosed with the bug. Have a look.

Hansal Mehta:

Need help with procuring Remdesvir for my son Pallava who is Covid +ve and has low O2 saturation. Would appreciate leads. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 20, 2021

