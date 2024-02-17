Hema Malini has shared a few pictures from her visit to Ayodhya. The veteran actress-turned-politician expressed her happiness after seeking blessings from Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir. She not only shared these pictures on X, but also mentioned, “Feel truly blessed esp as I will be doing my Raag Seva in the mandir for Ram Lalla.” Hema Malini Seeks Blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Hema Malini At Ayodhya

In Ayodhya now with family and enjoying the divine darshan of Ram Lalla. Feel truly blessed esp as I will be doing my Raag Seva in the mandir for Ram Lalla. Many eminent artistes have already performed here and many more are lined up. It is a divine bulaava🙏 pic.twitter.com/sbEf90u31P — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 17, 2024

