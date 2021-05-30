On May 29, cricketer Virat Kohli conducted an AMA session on Instagram. During the same, when a user asked him to share a glimpse of his and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika, Kohli had a rationale answer to the same. He replied, “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Virat Kohli Instagram Story

