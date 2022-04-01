The makers of Heropanti 2 dropped a new song from the film titled "Jalwanuma". Sung by Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali, the melody is decent enough to make a place in your playlist. The track is composed by AR Rahman and sees Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry. Heropanti 2: After Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Makers Introduce Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Antagonist (View Poster).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)