Honey Singh recently had a concert in Jaipur and like many concerts, there was use of confetti which was all over the stage. As a cleaner was walking across the stage with a broom trying to clean up the confetti, Honey Singh put his arm around him and included him while rapping the song.

Honey Singh Dances with Fan Onstage

