The wedding reception of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, which was held on October 4 evening, was a star-studded affair. Numerous Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance, including Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. The two not just dished out couple goals, but even exuded glamour for the function. Hrithik looked dapper in black suit, whereas Saba looked regal in green sharara suit. From Manoj Bajpayee to Taapsee Pannu, Here’s List of Bollywood Celebs Who Attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Wedding Reception.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Serving Glamour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Couple Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

