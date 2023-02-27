Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, were clicked indulging in some PDA at the airport today (Feb 27). Well, as before getting down from the car, the Fighter actor shared a passionate goodbye kiss with his girlfriend which was captured on the cam. The video of the same is now going viral online. FYI, Saba had come to drop Hrithik at the airport. Check out the clip below. Hrithik Roshan Gets Clicked at Mumbai Airport With Girlfriend Saba Azad (Watch Video).

Hrithik Roshan Kisses Saba Azad:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

