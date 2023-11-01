Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dishing out major couple goals ever since they are in a relationship. As the latter celebrates her birthday today, the Fighter actor has shared pic and penned a love-filled note for his ladylove whom he fondly calls ‘Sa’. He mentioned in his Insta post, “We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure !! That’s what it feels like with you. like Home”. Hrithik Roshan Calls Girlfriend Saba Azad ‘Winter Girl’ in This New Pic From Their Argentina Vacay.

Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday Post For Saba Azad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

