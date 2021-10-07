Hum Do Hamare Do is the upcoming Hindi film starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. The team is coming to tickle your funny bones just before the festival lights, making your Diwali a fun-filled and entertaining one. Hum Do Hamare Do is all set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. While announcing about the film’s release date, the makers shared a caption that read, “Hamara hero, uska pyaar aur uske adopted Maa-Baap, manayenge Diwali aapke saath.” This upcoming family entertainer is helmed by Abhishek Jain.

Hum Do Hamare Do Release Date Announcement:

