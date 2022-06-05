Superstar Salman Khan had a great time at IIFA Awards 2022 and the pics as well as videos on the internet is proof. However, one video of Salman wherein he could be seen doing the hook step of "The Punjaabban" song from Jugjugg Jeeyo with Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul is LIT. Well, we bet, you'll also feel grooving to the nach punjaban melody after looking at the clip. IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan – Check Out The Power-Packed Performances Of Bollywood Celebs At The Awards Ceremony (View Pics & Videos).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

