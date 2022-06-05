IIFA Awards 2022 was a star-studded affair for which Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance. The event was full of glitz and glamour and the pictures and videos from the gala affair doing rounds on the internet are enough to prove. The main night of IIFA saw some power-packed performances from B-town stars. Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and many others lit up IIFA’s stage with their impeccable dance acts. Let’s take a look at the pictures and videos from the event that was held in Abu Dhabi this year. IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal And Kriti Sanon Win Top Acting Honours; Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah Wins Best Picture.
Shahid Kapoor
#ShahidKapoor LIT the stage with his spectacular performance at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2022.#IIFA2022 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire #Sportsbuzz #EtihadArena #RajshreeElaichi #Josh #dailyhunt pic.twitter.com/CwyDWTkJ7p
— IIFA (@IIFA) June 4, 2022
Abhishek Bachchan
#AbhishekBachchan gives a DHAMAKEDAR performance at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2022.#IIFA2022 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire #Sportsbuzz #EtihadArena #RajshreeElaichi #Josh #Dailyhunt #ColorsTv pic.twitter.com/bjvPimoh54
— IIFA (@IIFA) June 4, 2022
Sara Ali Khan
Watching #SaraAliKhan perform at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2022, all we can say is, 'Haaye chaka chak hai tu'!!#IIFA2022 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire #Sportsbuzz #EtihadArena #RajshreeElaichi #Josh #Dailyhunt #ColorsTv pic.twitter.com/pWMc2hUcU4
— IIFA (@IIFA) June 4, 2022
Ananya Panday
A blazing performance by #AnanyaPanday was definitely a treat to watch.#IIFA2022 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire #Sportsbuzz #EtihadArena #RajshreeElaichi #Josh #Dailyhunt #ColorsTv #EaseMyTrip #Woosh pic.twitter.com/5ndYcl4vUT
— IIFA (@IIFA) June 4, 2022
Nora Fatehi
#NoraFatehi set the stage on 🔥 with her sizzling performance at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2022.#IIFA2022 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire #Sportsbuzz #EtihadArena #RajshreeElaichi #Josh #Dailyhunt #ColorsTv #EaseMyTrip #Woosh pic.twitter.com/o1sXK43L82
— IIFA (@IIFA) June 4, 2022
Sizzling Hot
View this post on Instagram
Nora & Shahid
View this post on Instagram
Tiger Shroff
What a roaring performance!#TigerShroff dazzles the stage at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2022 with his groove.#IIFA2022 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire #Sportsbuzz #EtihadArena #RajshreeElaichi #Josh #Dailyhunt #ColorsTv #EaseMyTrip #Woosh pic.twitter.com/hQdnmfGSLx
— IIFA (@IIFA) June 4, 2022
Aishwarya Rai Cheering for AB
View this post on Instagram
