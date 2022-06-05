IIFA Awards 2022 was a star-studded affair for which Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance. The event was full of glitz and glamour and the pictures and videos from the gala affair doing rounds on the internet are enough to prove. The main night of IIFA saw some power-packed performances from B-town stars. Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and many others lit up IIFA’s stage with their impeccable dance acts. Let’s take a look at the pictures and videos from the event that was held in Abu Dhabi this year. IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal And Kriti Sanon Win Top Acting Honours; Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah Wins Best Picture.

Shahid Kapoor

Abhishek Bachchan

Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday

Nora Fatehi

Sizzling Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norafatehi.italia 🇮🇹 (@norafatehifanitalia)

Nora & Shahid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatehi's_Jit 🇲🇾🧿 [Noticed] (@norafatehifan_malaysia.6)

Tiger Shroff

Aishwarya Rai Cheering for AB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rukus Avenue Radio (@rukusavenueradio)

