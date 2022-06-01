A special NDPS court in Mumbai has granted a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty to travel abroad for the IIFA 2022 awards, which is to be held in Abu Dhabi from June 2 to 5. For this purpose, her passport has also been handed over to her. Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin; Rhea Chakraborty Spotted at the Haldi and Mehndi Function (View Pics and Video).

