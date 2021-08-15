On India's 75th Independence Day, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates it by reciting 'Saare jahan se achcha' to explain what freedom truly means and how we got ours. He also shared a picture of Abram's sketch of the national flag which reminded us of our days as school kids.

Happy Independence Day to all…Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/Ljj3QMMC7G — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 15, 2021

Here's his recital and message for Indians

Happy Independence Day to all…Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/xh4nDYhLxH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 15, 2021

