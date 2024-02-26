Veteran producer and star secretary Inder Kumar Bahl passed away peacefully on February 23 at his residence in Juhu, Bombay. He was 91 years old and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He was known for producing movies such as Dream Girl, Swami, Shaukeen and Banaras. Additionally, he co-produced the TV serial Darpan with Basu Chatterji. A prayer meet is conducted today (February 26) in his loving memory. RIP Ameen Sayani: Harsha Bhogle and Other Eminent Personalities Share Fond Memories of the Late Radio Presenter.

IK Bahl Passes Away

