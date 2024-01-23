Actress Ananya Panday has taken to her Instagram account to drop pictures from her Paris trip. On January 22, The actress stole the spotlight with a unique butterfly-inspired ensemble by designer Rahul Mishra's collection at the Paris Fashion. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share pictures and videos of her slaying at the Fashion Show on January 23, the actress delighted fans with a series of photos chronicling her enchanting visit to Paris. The images capture her immersed in the city's charm, exploring landmarks, enjoying French cuisine, and savouring moments of tranquillity. Dropping the pictures on her Instagram, Ananya wrote, "Paris for a quick minute". On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. Ananya Panday Stuns in Chic Black Strapless Dress With Handcrafted Tiger Moth Sculpture at Paris Haute Couture Week Show (Watch Video).

Check Out Ananya’s Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

