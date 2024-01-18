Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, recently tied the knot with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The couple got their marriage registered on January 3, followed by their grand wedding celebrations in Udaipur. The couple later hosted a star-studded reception at NMACC in Mumbai. On January 18, Ira Khan took to her Instagram account to share a video of their marriage day and also shared a heartwarming note for her husband, Nupur Shikhare. Ira wrote, "It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead". The video's standout moment featured the couple exchanging heartfelt vows, creating an emotional atmosphere that truly captured the essence of their love. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare Official Marriage Photos Out! From Walking Down the Aisle to Sealing It With a Kiss, See Pics From the Couple’s Dreamy White Wedding in Udaipur.

