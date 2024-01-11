Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows on January 10 at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur. The white wedding was a dreamy affair and the official marriage photos are proof. The wedding pictures offers glimpses of the bride and groom walking down the aisle with their parents, Zayn Marie Khan officiating the wedding, Ira and Nupur sealing it with a kiss and some emotional moments during Ira’s dance with her father, Aamir Khan, and first dance with husband, Nupur. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Tie the Knot in Traditional Christian Ceremony in Udaipur (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethereal Studio (@etherealstudio.in)

