Atlee, known for his commercial hits, won over Hindi cinema audiences with his action-packed film Jawan last year. Shah Rukh Khan's star power was a major draw, and the actioner turned out to be blockbuster. Recently, Atlee attended an ABP event, and when he was asked about Jawan 2, he remained coy. "I'm not sure yet," he replied. However, Atlee confirmed his continued collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. "Of course, we'll work together again," he stated. Jawan 2 On? Shah Rukh Khan Teases Sequel Plot While Revealing He's Big Fan of Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi!

Atlee On Future Collab With SRK

