Ishaan Khatter and MC Square teamed up for the FIFA World Cup Rap anthem titled "Settle Score". The video starts off with all the vibes of mafia gangs, but with a little bit of a twist at the end, and sees Ishaan fully tatted up as well. The lyrics are a mix of Hindi, English and Haryanvi languages. Ghani Syaani Song: Shehnaaz Gill is Hot and 'Zahreeli' in This Dark Love Track With MC Square.

View Video Here:

